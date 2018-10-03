LOS ANGELES — Hyun-Jin Ryu will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers at home in Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

The defending National League champions said ace Clayton Kershaw will take the ball Friday in Game 2.

Mike Foltynewicz (13-10, 2.85 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the opener for the NL East champion Braves.

Ryu missed extensive time with a groin injury this season but went 7-3 with a 1.97 ERA in 15 starts. He had a 1.50 ERA in five outings last month and will be working on normal rest in the best-of-five series opener.

The left-hander from South Korea compiled a 1.15 ERA in nine regular-season starts at home for the NL West champions.

Kershaw (9-5, 2.73 ERA) will be making his 25th career postseason appearance and his 20th start.