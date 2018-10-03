LOS ANGELES — Hyun-Jin Ryu will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers at home in Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.
The defending National League champions said ace Clayton Kershaw will take the ball Friday in Game 2.
Mike Foltynewicz (13-10, 2.85 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the opener for the NL East champion Braves.
Ryu missed extensive time with a groin injury this season but went 7-3 with a 1.97 ERA in 15 starts. He had a 1.50 ERA in five outings last month and will be working on normal rest in the best-of-five series opener.
The left-hander from South Korea compiled a 1.15 ERA in nine regular-season starts at home for the NL West champions.
Kershaw (9-5, 2.73 ERA) will be making his 25th career postseason appearance and his 20th start.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.