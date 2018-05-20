WASHINGTON — Rich Hill lasted just two pitches against the Washington Nationals.
The veteran Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander was pulled with an 0-2 count to leadoff hitter Trea Turner on Saturday night with an apparent recurrence of the blister problem that has already put him on the disabled list twice this season.
Television close-ups showed a broken and bloody fingernail on Hill's left middle finger.
Blisters have plagued the 38-year-old Hill for the past several seasons.
Left-hander Scott Alexander replaced Hill in the second game of a day-night doubleheader.
