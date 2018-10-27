LOS ANGELES — Manny Machado's lack of hustle is starting to stand out more than his offense this postseason.

The star shortstop had a little too much self-confidence in the sixth inning Friday night when he thought he homered for the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 3 of the World Series against the Boston Red Sox. Instead, Machado ended up admiring what turned out to be a 368-foot single as it bounced off the wall in left field.

Had Machado run it out, it might have been a double. It also turned out to be his only hit as he went 1 for 7 in the Dodgers' 3-2 win in 18 innings early Saturday that trimmed their Series deficit to 2-1.

It is not the first time this postseason that Machado's baserunning has become an issue. He was criticized for not hustling during a groundout in the fourth inning of Game 2 of the NL Championship Series against Milwaukee.

There was also a pair of hard slides into Milwaukee shortstop Orlando Arcia in Game 3 while Arcia was attempting to turn double plays.

Machado said during an NLCS pregame interview on FS1 that he knows he is not going to be known as a hustling type of player, but that is how he has played throughout his career.

"That's just not my personality, that's not my cup of tea, that's not who I am," he said.

Things didn't get much better for Machado in the eighth when he struck out on Matt Barnes' high fastball on a full count and with a runner on first. Two innings later he popped out to shortstop Xander Bogaerts after Max Muncy doubled with two outs. That dropped Machado to 0 for 9 for his career against Boston closer Craig Kimbrel.

Machado also flied out in the 13th after Muncy walked leading off the inning.

The baserunning gaffes are overshadowing what has been a solid October for Machado, acquired from Baltimore on July 19. He leads the Dodgers in home runs (three) and RBIs (11) during the postseason.