MILWAUKEE — Ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw will be available in relief for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The winner of Saturday night's game plays the Red Sox in the World Series, which starts Tuesday in Boston.

Kershaw would be pitching on two days of rest. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is coming off a masterful outing in Game 5 on Wednesday, when he allowed one run and three hits while fanning nine over seven innings in a 5-2 victory at Dodger Stadium.

Manager Dave Roberts says Kershaw will head to the bullpen at the start of the game instead of waiting until the later innings. He says it's hard to see a scenario where Kershaw does not pitch in Game 7.

Kershaw pitched in relief twice last postseason, including for four scoreless innings in Game 7 of the World Series.