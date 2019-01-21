MANTORVILLE, Minn. — A Dodge Center man accused of distracted driving in a crash that killed a mother and daughter has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.
Authorities allege 24-year-old Tanner Kruckeberg was using his cellphone when he rear-ended a stopped car on Highway 14 in Claremont last September.
Eight-year-old Emerson Harberts died at the scene. Her 43-year-old mother, Rachel Harberts, was taken off life support about a week later. Her 12-year-old son also was in the car and was seriously injured.
Kruckeberg is set to make his first court appearance on Feb. 13. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney, and a home telephone listing for him couldn't be found.
