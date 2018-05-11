WASHINGTON — Documents show doctors and officials are months behind in producing a court-ordered risk assessment for would-be Ronald Reagan assassin John Hinckley Jr.
Washington TV station WRC-TV reports a deadline for the review of Hinckley and his danger to the public passed in January without completion.
Court records show a judge has set a hearing for December to discuss the future of Hinckley's "convalescent leave." The hearing is set to begin Dec. 10.
Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 1981 shooting and spent decades in a mental hospital before being released to live with his mother in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2016.
The risk assessment was a provision of his release.
