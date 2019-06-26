– Documents released Wednesday show the National Security Agency improperly collected phone records four months after it said it had fixed technical problems that caused another similar collection of unauthorized and inaccurate data that violated federal law.

The internal documents obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union show the NSA in October 2018 received data from a phone company in violation of limits set by Congress. The ACLU obtained the records in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

The revelation of another problem with the NSA's call records program comes as it is set to expire at the end of this year unless an increasingly critical Congress agrees to extend it.

"These documents further confirm that this surveillance program is beyond redemption and a privacy and civil liberties disaster," said Patrick Toomey, staff attorney with the ACLU's National Security Project. "The NSA's collection of Americans' call records is too sweeping … and evidence of the program's value all but nonexistent. There is no justification for leaving this surveillance power in the NSA's hands."

The disclosures of the once-secret bulk collections program by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden spurred Congress to set limits on the intelligence agency's collection of call "metadata" in 2015. The agency has since been allowed to request specific records as part of an investigation as long as the information was retained by U.S. telecommunications companies.

This is the second time the NSA has acknowledged it improperly collected phone records.