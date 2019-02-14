Cigarette manufacturers were concerned for decades that a health scare could mortally wound their business before at least one company concluded by 1989 that there always will be smokers.

"Our vision of the future market looks like this," said a memo prepared for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Corp. "A slightly shrunken but titanium-hard and impenetrable 'collapsar core' of smokers -- resolute, self-indulgent and largely indifferent to what other people think."

The Reynolds memo is among the 270 documents given to the jury Wednesday that trace the dawning awareness of the industry's knowledge of the chemical and physiological properties of the cigarette, the role of nicotine in satisfying smokers and the public debate about the risks of smoking.

The documents were produced Tuesday in the state of Minnesota's smoking-and-health lawsuit trial, and jurors were given the unique opportunity Wednesday to spread out in the closed courtroom and review the documents at their own pace.

The documents stretch back to the 1950s and come from the files of the 11 defendants in the suit, brought by the state and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

The 1989 Reynolds memo raised the question of how to attract young smokers, a critical element amid accusations about marketing to teens.

Worried that their Winston brand was losing market share to industry leader Marlboro, Reynolds planners wrote, "It's what we've been calling the 'doomsday scenario': an acute deficiency of young adult smokers, apparently implying Marlboro's final domination and our utter demise within a generation."

A 1977 memo from a New York City advertising agency on behalf of Brown & Williamson Tobacco Co. covered the importance of developing a low-tar cigarette, which would have been considered by the public to be a health improvement.

Among the goals of the new cigarette, the agency said, was to "get across to consumer that what he likes (NICOTINE) is not what hurts (TAR)." Also, "position this cigarette [without] mentioning nicotine." And, "market an ADDICTIVE PRODUCT in an ETHICAL MATTER."

Defense objects

Before Wednesday's review session, attorneys for the tobacco industry complained about jury access to the documents in the middle of the trial and about the volume of material that was presented as trial exhibits.

"We will not in fact be able to respond to all of these document by document," Brown & Williamson attorney David Bernick said Tuesday afternoon when the documents were produced. "It's highly prejudicial. We have the burden at the end of the day of accounting for and responding to their [the state's] allegations about our conduct."

Defense attorneys subsequently requested that a mistrial be declared, arguing that the jurors were in essence commencing deliberations, even though Ramsey County District Judge Kenneth Fitzpatrick had admonished them not to talk among themselves about the case.

But lead state attorney Michael Ciresi argued before Fitzpatrick that the procedure was appropriate for a case covering a long time frame.

"The fact is we have a 40-year course of conduct," Ciresi said. "We've taken documents that span the course of those 40 years. If we overload the jury, they'll hold us accountable."

Smoking attitudes

The documents, many of them technical and scientific, nevertheless provide a history of attitudes and comments toward smoking and cigarettes.

"Lastly, smoking is a habit of addiction that is pleasurable," said a BAT Co. document from a smoking and health conference it sponsored in Southampton, England, in 1962. "Many people, therefore, find themselves subconsciously prepared to believe that it must be wrong."

At a BAT research conference in 1976, there was a slightly different take on addiction and a recognition that perception of smoking was changing. "There will be increasing recognition by some medical authorities that smoking is a nicotine-dependent activity," conference notes said. ". . . There will be an increasing tendency to associate specific smoke constituents with particular diseases."

A 1972 memo from Philip Morris showed that company's concern about the market for menthol cigarettes and the success of the Kool brand, a product of competitor Brown & Williamson.

"Although more people talk about 'taste,' it is likely that greater numbers smoke for the narcotic value that comes from the nicotine," the memo said.

Another memo showed how Brown & Williamson viewed its customers, as it pondered introducing coupons with its Raleigh and Belair brands.

"Raleigh and Belair smokers are addicted to smoking," the 1983 memo said. "They smoke primarily to reduce negative feeling states rather than for pleasure. Given their low income, smoking represents a financial drain on family resources. Saving coupons for household items helps reduce guilt associated with smoking."