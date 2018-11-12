Minnesota United's 2018 season is over, but the sights and sounds live on in a series of new documentaries that air beginning Tuesday at 6 p.m. Central time on FSN North, before the Wild's pregame show.

Called "Behind the Loon: Wonderwall," the 30-minute show looks at the supporter culture that has come together to form the "Wonderwall" with the team headed to the opening of new, soccer-specific Allianz Field opens in the spring.

Other Behind the Loon documentaries that cover various subjected related to the team and soccer will follow.

Older Post

Loons goalkeeper Lampson earns MLS humanitarian award