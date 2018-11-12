Minnesota United's 2018 season is over, but the sights and sounds live on in a series of new documentaries that air beginning Tuesday at 6 p.m. Central time on FSN North, before the Wild's pregame show.
Called "Behind the Loon: Wonderwall," the 30-minute show looks at the supporter culture that has come together to form the "Wonderwall" with the team headed to the opening of new, soccer-specific Allianz Field opens in the spring.
Other Behind the Loon documentaries that cover various subjected related to the team and soccer will follow.
