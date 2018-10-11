CANBERRA, Australia — Humanitarian medical professionals expelled from Nauru say asylum seekers that Australia banished to the tiny Pacific atoll were suicidal and their children have lost hope.
The Nauru government forced Doctors Without Borders out of the country last week, abruptly ending their free medical care for asylum seekers refugees and local Nauruans.
The United States has agreed to resettle up to 2,500 refugees that Australia sent to Papua New Guinea and Nauru. Australia adopted a policy five years ago to prevent asylum seekers from trying to reach Australian shores by boat by refusing to allow boat arrivals from ever making Australia their home.
