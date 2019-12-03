CAIRO — The Sudanese doctors union says 15 people have died in a huge explosion at a tile factory in the capital of Khartoum.
The Sudanese Doctors Committee said the blaze on Tuesday injured dozens more, several critically, who are being treated for burns in local hospitals.
Footage circulated online showing an explosion launch a ball of fire into the sky, sending workers scrambling for cover. Huge plumes of dense black smoke billowed above the plant.
Sudan has suffered from various industrial accidents in recent months, raising concerns about the adequacy of health and safety regulations. Earlier this year, a fire caused partial damage to the presidential palace in Khartoum.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Belarus invites EU-hopeful Serbia to turn to Russia-led bloc
Belarus's president called on Serbia on Tuesday to establish closer ties with a Russia-led economic bloc despite the Balkan country's efforts to become a member of the European Union.
World
Italian government approves new loan to keep Alitalia flying
The Italian government has approved new funding for struggling airline Alitalia to keep it operational until new investors can be found.
World
Fresh protests gather in Najaf, amid talks over new premier
Anti-government protesters have surrounded a key shrine in the southern city of Najaf on Tuesday amid concerns of a new outbreak of violence there following a rare day of calm after weeks of bloodshed across Iraq.
World
UN says half of Zimbabwe's people face severe hunger
About half of Zimbabwe's population faces severe hunger amid a devastating drought and economic collapse, the United Nations said Tuesday, noting a "vicious cycle of skyrocketing malnutrition that's hitting women and children hardest."
World
North Macedonia: Ex-special prosecutor goes in trial
A former special prosecutor tasked with investigating high-level corruption in North Macedonia has gone on trial on bribery-related charges.