Surgeons turned down Terra Goudge for the liver transplant that was her only shot at surviving a rare cancer. Her tumor was too advanced, they said — even though Goudge had a friend ready to donate.

“I have a living donor — I’m not taking away from anyone. I’m trying to save my own life,” she pleaded. Finally, the Los Angeles woman found a hospital on the other side of the country that let the pair try.

People lucky enough to receive a kidney or part of a liver from a living donor not only cut years off their wait for a transplant, but those organs also tend to survive longer. Yet living donors make up a fraction of transplants, and their numbers have plateaued amid barriers that can block otherwise willing people from giving.

Now researchers are exploring ways to lift those barriers and ease the nation’s organ shortage. “We just want people to be given the chance to at least entertain this as a possibility,” said Dr. Abhinav Humar, transplant chief at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Thousands of people die each year waiting for a transplant. Nearly 14,000 are on the waiting list for a liver transplant. Of 8,082 transplants last year, 367 were from living donors, said the United Network for Organ Sharing, or UNOS, which oversees the transplant system.

Also troubling, black and Hispanic patients are less likely than whites to receive a kidney from a living donor, and a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found the disparity is growing.

Terra Goudge, right, was given a piece of liver from her friend Amy Aleck, at left, after a transplant was initially rejected.

One hurdle is economic. The transplant recipient’s insurance pays the donor’s medical bills. But donors are out of work for weeks recuperating. One study found more than a third of living kidney donors reported lost wages in the year after donation. The median amount was $2,712.

“It’s a strange thing to tell you that donors have to pay for the privilege of donating their kidneys. I think most of us would agree that’s just fundamentally wrong,” said Dr. Paige Porrett, a surgeon with the University of Pennsylvania. Penn is one of half a dozen transplant centers testing whether reimbursing a donor’s lost income could shorten the wait for a kidney.

Living donation too often is considered as a last resort rather than a first choice, said Humar — especially for liver transplants. His hospital is trying to change that and last year performed more adult liver transplants from living donors than deceased ones, a milestone.

The liver is unique, able to regenerate months after donors give a piece. But it is a larger and riskier operation than donating a kidney.

And that sparks an ethical debate: Many people with failing livers aren’t allowed onto the national waiting list for organs from deceased donors because they are given only to those with the best survival chances. But what if patients who don’t qualify find a living donor? Should the donor be allowed to undergo a risky surgery if the recipient’s predicted survival isn’t quite as good?

Goudge has fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma, which isn’t as aggressive as typical liver cancer. But it was more advanced than transplant list rules allow. Surgeons said living donation wasn’t an option either.

Then she stumbled onto Humar’s program. After extensive evaluations, the surgeon decided Goudge had a good enough shot at prolonged survival to justify the risk to her friend Amy Aleck. Both recovered well after the surgery. “She is truly a walking miracle for me,” Goudge said.