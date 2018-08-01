– Two lawmakers are warning that the country is woefully unprepared for the rise of "deepfakes," alarmingly realistic videos that appear to show people doing things they didn't do.

Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., are exploring ways to curb the trend of doctored videos before it becomes too widespread, saying they could wreak havoc if used in disinformation campaigns like the one conducted by the Russian government in 2016. In a wide-ranging technology policy paper, Warner floated the idea of holding social media platforms liable for failure to take down deepfakes. And Rubio in a recent speech called on government and political leaders to treat them as a national security threat.

The attention from lawmakers means deepfakes are no longer a fringe issue but a more serious front in the fight against fake news, and tech companies may soon feel pressure to get ahead of them. But any policy solution would have to balance the harm to potential victims against free-speech rights for people who use deepfakes for creative or satirical purposes.

Warner said the easily accessible technology used to make the videos could "usher in an unprecedented wave of false and defamatory content." In his policy paper he wrote, "Just as we're trying to sort through the disinformation playbook used in the 2016 election and as we prepare for additional attacks in 2018, a new set of tools is being developed that are poised to exacerbate these problems."

Software to create deepfakes is available for free online, and it doesn't require advanced production skills to use. It works by feeding hundreds of pictures of a person's face into a machine learning algorithm that then maps them onto video of another person's body. Anything the person in the video does or says can be made to look like it's coming from the victim. The results are sometimes so seamless that it's difficult to tell with the naked eye that the videos are fraudulent.

Lawmakers caution that it's a tool that could send the fake news crisis into overdrive.

"This all sounds fantastic, it all sounds exaggerated, it all sounds hyperbolic. But the capability to do all of this is real and exists now, the willingness exists now, all that's missing is the execution. And we are not ready for it," Rubio said in a speech earlier this month at the right-leaning Heritage Foundation. "I know for a fact that the Russian Federation at the command of Vladimir Putin tried to sow instability and chaos in American politics in 2016," he said. "They did that through Twitter bots and they did that through a couple of other measures that will increasingly come to light. But they didn't use this. Imagine using this. Imagine injecting this in an election."