WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's physician says the president's unscheduled weekend visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was "for a routine, planned interim checkup."

Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, says Trump "has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues."

Conley adds that Trump "did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations."

The doctor provided few specifics but did note Trump's total cholesterol was 165 milligrams per deciliter — considered a desirable level.

Trump's unscheduled trip to Walter Reed raised suspicions about his health, despite White House officials' insistence that he was merely getting a head start on his annual physical.