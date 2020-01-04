– The Senate tasked with holding President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial would be unrecognizable to most of its predecessors.

It’s particularly true for those who ran the last trial 21 years ago, a GOP-led Senate that logged almost 1,200 hours in session. By the end of 1999, senators had cast more than 350 votes on legislation and ushered into existence 170 laws, signed by a president after they tried and failed to evict him from office. It took more than 15,000 pages to cover that year’s Senate work in the Congressional Record.

The current Senate logged almost 230 fewer hours of floor time in 2019, voting just 108 times on actual legislation and producing a mere 73 laws. And through the first 11 months of last year, the Senate’s official footprint covered just 6,779 pages in the Congressional Record.

By almost every measure, today’s Senate is the least deliberative in the modern era of a chamber that bills itself as the world’s greatest deliberative body.

Now, this atrophying Senate has been handed the most weighty of constitutional duties, holding Trump’s impeachment trial.

Many longtime senators question whether this venerable institution has the know-how anymore to navigate such a combustible issue, the way that group in 1999 managed to reach a 50-to-50 vote on Bill Clinton’s impeachment without diminishing the chamber.

“We can bring back Phil Gramm and Ted Kennedy, but it might be a little difficult,” said Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., who was entering his third Senate year when the Clinton trial began.

Gramm, R-Texas, who retired at the end of 2002, a conservative who also cut significant bipartisan deals as chairman of the Banking Committee. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., who died in 2009, was a liberal whose closest friends included several conservative senators.

When a partisan standoff delayed the start of Clinton’s trial, Kennedy and Gramm stepped forward to forge a compromise about how it would unfold. Because of their unquestionable ideological bona fides, and because each knew how to broker deals, their pact had the gravitas to win a 100-to-0 vote.

There is no Ted Kennedy in today’s Democratic caucus, and there is no Phil Gramm in the GOP conference.

Almost everything gets left to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, two partisans whose formative years were spent running the respective campaign committees. They view almost every vote through the lens of how it will be perceived in a 30-second campaign ad.

This transformation of the Senate is not some long, slow slide over decades — no, it’s come in less than a decade.

McConnell’s predecessor, Democrat Harry Reid of Nevada, working closely with Schumer earlier this decade, undermined the power of committee chairmen, centralized power in his office and, for almost three years, bottled up any legislation that would have forced vulnerable Democrats into politically tough votes.

It didn’t work. Reid and Schumer oversaw a disastrous 2014 midterm defeat, handing McConnell the majority as he promised a new start and powerful committee chairmen leading free-flowing debate on the Senate floor.

It lasted about a year.

The result is a breathtaking transformation of how the Senate functions. An examination of data from Senate archives, some compiled by C-SPAN and others maintained by the nonprofit ProPublica, reveals:

• In 2019, just 25% of all votes came on legislation, easily the smallest share since at least 1989. In 2003 and 2004, the most recent similar time frame of a GOP presidency, almost 85% of votes pertained to actual legislation.

• The Senate spent just 257 hours in actual debate last year, less than a third of the time the chamber was in session, down by more than 150 hours from 2017.

The arrival of Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah a year ago brought great fascination, especially after the 2012 GOP presidential nominee penned a defiant Washington Post op-ed last January challenging Trump’s moral character.

“There’s just no major legislation that is taking up days of debate, which we used to see a lot,” said Robert X. Browning, a congressional scholar at Purdue University who also serves as executive director of C-SPAN’s archives.

Democrats were more blunt. “Let me tell you what: You could shoot a cannon through this chamber and not hit a bill that we’re debating,” Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois — the Senate Democratic whip — said late last month.