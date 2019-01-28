MADISON, Wis. — New state Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole is bringing a former water administrator back to the agency.
Cole announced Monday he has appointed Todd Ambs as assistant deputy secretary. Ambs served as DNR Water Division administrator from 2003 until 2010. He has most recently worked as director of Healing our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition, which works to preserve the Great Lakes and for affordable, safe drinking water.
The appointment comes after new Democratic Gov. Tony Evers mentioned in his State of the State address last week that he was dubbing 2019 the year of clean drinking water in Wisconsin.
