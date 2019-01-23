MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources paid out $808,241 in 2017 to landowners who filed wildlife damage claims.

A report DNR officials supplied to the agency's board shows landowners submitted 249 claims in 2017, down from 276 in 2016. Assessed damage totaled $1.2 million in 2017, down from $1.3 million in 2016.

The DNR denied payment on 18 claims either due to failure to meet the damage abatement program's requirements or appraised damage didn't exceed the $500 claim deductible.

Deer accounted for 81 percent of appraised damages in 2017. Bear and geese each accounted for 9 percent of appraised damage. Turkeys accounted for 1 percent and elk accounted for less than 1 percent.