MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources is going to vote on emergency rules establishing catfish seasons.
Gov. Scott Walker signed a law this spring authorizing the DNR to create regulations for taking catfish by hand, with a bow or with a crossbow.
The regulations would authorize fishing for catfish by hand from June 1 to Aug. 31 and establish a bow-fishing season that runs concurrently with the rough fish spearing season. Most Wisconsin counties have a continuous open season for spearing.
The DNR's board is set to vote on the rules during a meeting Wednesday in Madison.
