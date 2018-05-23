MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin wildlife officials have approved a 2018 deer hunting structure that imposes buck-only restrictions in just one county this fall.
The Department of Natural Resources' board unanimously approved a plan Wednesday that would make Iron County the only county where hunters could kill only does. The move signals the DNR believes the state's northern herd has regenerated.
Buck-only restrictions protect does so they can give birth, leading to a larger herd. The board designated Ashland, Eau Claire, Iron and Vilas counties as buck-only last year.
Citizen advisory councils in Ashland and Price counties wanted buck-only restrictions this year out of fears a mid-April snowstorm led to higher deer mortality. But DNR Secretary Dan Meyer told the board in a memo that only portions of each county experienced a severe winter.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.