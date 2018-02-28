MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources board has approved handing over a parcel of state park land to help the Kohler Company build a new golf course.

The company wants to build the course adjacent to Kohler-Andrae State Park. The company wants about 6.5 acres within the park to accommodate a maintenance facility for the course. Kohler has promised to give the DNR about 9.5 acres adjacent to the park and upgrade the park entrance.

Park users urged the board Wednesday to reject the deal, though, saying it would ruin the park and set a dangerous precedent. DNR Internal Services Division Administrator Doug Haag said the agency has done 25 land exchanges in the last five years.

The board voted 5-1 to approve the swap.