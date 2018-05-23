MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Natural Resources' board has approved a public hearing on Gov. Scott Walker's new chronic wasting disease regulations.

The board voted unanimously Wednesday to set the hearing for June 11 in Portage. The hearing will center on a potential scope statement summarizing the rules. The statement is the first step in promulgating the regulations.

Walker announced earlier this month that he has directed the DNR to write regulations banning movement of whole deer carcasses out of CWD-affected counties unless the carcasses are headed to a taxidermist or meat processor. He also has ordered state agriculture officials to draft rules requiring enhanced deer farm fencing and banning the movement of live deer from farms in CWD-affected counties.

