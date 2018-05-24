MADISON, Wis. — A Department of Natural Resources attorney will decide whether to honor a ruling that a Monroe County sand plant's wetlands permit is invalid.

Clean Wisconsin and the Ho-Chunk Nation challenged Meteor Timber's permit in a contested case filing. An administrative law judge ruled May 4 the DNR lacked enough information to grant the permit.

DNR Secretary Dan Meyer has the power to review such rulings and decide whether to abide by them. Meyer ordered agency attorney Mark Herman to decide whether to launch a review by Thursday.

DNR spokesman James Dick said in an email Herman will perform the review. No timetable exists for a decision on whether to abide by the ruling.

Clean Wisconsin and the Ho-Chunk say in a statement the DNR should respect the ruling.