ATLANTA — Democratic Party Chairman Tom Perez says he's talked to deputy chairman Keith Ellison about domestic abuse allegations by Ellison's ex-girlfriend.

The allegations came over the weekend, just days before Ellison won his party's nomination for Minnesota attorney general on Tuesday.

Perez says the Democratic National Committee is investigating the ex-girlfriend's assertions that Ellison emotionally and physically abused her. Ellison has denied the accusations.

Addressing reporters in Georgia on Wednesday, Perez said he takes seriously any domestic abuse allegation.

The allegations come as Democrats try to harness opposition to President Donald Trump that's been driven overwhelmingly by women. Perez says the matter won't dampen Democratic enthusiasm ahead of the November midterms.