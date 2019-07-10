MANILA, Philippines — Officials say a DNA test has confirmed the identity of the first known Filipino suicide bomber.
Two attackers carrying explosives killed three soldiers, two villagers and themselves and wounded 22 others in a June 28 attack on an army camp in southern Sulu province.
The Philippine police and military said Wednesday that tissues taken from the remains of one of the attackers identified by his family as Norman Lasuca matched those of his mother, Vilman Lasuca. The second attacker remains unidentified.
The officials say Lasuca is linked to the Abu Sayyaf extremist group and is the first known home-grown suicide bomber, a development that has alarmed authorities.
