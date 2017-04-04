A St. Paul man was charged Tuesday with kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and raping her in 2011.

Drey L. Lee, 25, was charged after DNA he submitted for a separate 2016 case matched DNA that had been collected from the woman in the older case. He was charged in Ramsey County District Court with one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree criminal sexual conduct while armed with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping for the 2011 assault.

According to the criminal complaint: A woman in her 30s was waiting at a bus stop in the 1500 block of University Avenue on Oct. 28, 2011, when Lee approached her from behind. Lee pressed a handgun into the back of her head and forced her into a car.

The woman screamed, and was only able to take one of four bags containing her belongings that she had in her possession.

Lee drove to a dark street and threatened to shoot the woman if she didn’t submit to him. He allegedly climbed into the back seat and sexually assaulted her. Afterward, Lee drove a few blocks, parked in an empty parking lot, got out of the car and “yanked” the woman out of the car, according to the complaint.

On March 27, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported that DNA collected from the woman matched Lee’s DNA from the 2016 case. Lee, who is homeless, allegedly told authorities on Monday that he knew the woman in the 2011 case from the Dorothy Day Center.

Lee denied raping the woman. The investigator informed Lee that he had not accused Lee of any sex crimes, according to the charges.

