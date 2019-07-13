HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Virginia have confirmed that human remains found at a trash incinerator earlier this month belong to a 2-year-old boy who went missing.
Hampton police said in a brief statement Saturday that DNA analysis has confirmed the remains are those of Noah Tomlin.
Noah's mother, Julia Tomlin , has been charged with three counts of felony child neglect involving three children, including Noah. She reported Noah missing on June 24, prompting a massive search.
When the remains were found, the Hampton police chief declined to say how police believe they ended up there and who they think is responsible. The local prosecutor has also declined to discuss the case.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Climate change forum loses sponsor after dispute over story
A planned forum on climate change for Democratic presidential candidates lost several major sponsors on Saturday in the wake of the left-leaning magazine The New Republic publishing — and later retracting — a vulgar and homophobic story related to gay presidential contender Pete Buttigieg.
Business
Man surrenders after 21-plus hours atop blast furnace
Authorities say a man has surrendered to police after more than 21 hours atop a blast furnace that prompted evacuation of an arts and entertainment venue at the Pennsylvania site.
National
Police: Man dies after attacking immigration prison
A man armed with a rifle threw incendiary devices at an immigration jail in Washington state early Saturday morning, then was found dead after four police officers arrived and opened fire, authorities said.
Nation
Barry crawls ashore in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm
Barry rolled into the Louisiana coast Saturday, flooding highways, forcing people to scramble to rooftops and dumping heavy rain that could test the levees and pumps that were bolstered after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005.
National
Thousands in Chicago protest Trump policies on immigration
The protesters at Saturday's march belted chants critical of President Donald Trump and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.