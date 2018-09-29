BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Djordje Mihailovic opened the scoring and added an assist in the second half to help the Chicago Fire beat Los Angeles FC 3-1 on Saturday.
Mihailovic powered home a full volley off Brandon Vincent's cross in the 20th minute to give the Fire (8-16-7) the lead.
Nemanja Nikolic doubled the lead in the 29th minute with a penalty kick into the right corner. Brandt Bronico drew the foul in the penalty area against Steven Beitashour.
The Fire led 3-0 in the 66th minute when Aleksandar Katai scored on a counterattack sprung by Nikolic's pass to Mihailovic. Mihailovic drove it into the area and laid it off for Katai.
Diego Rossi finished Lee Nguyen's one-hop pass from a narrow angle to cap the scoring for LAFC (14-8-8) in the 73rd minute.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.