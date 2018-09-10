NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic's U.S. Open title has moved him up three spots to No. 3 in the ATP rankings, behind Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, making the Big 3 the top three for the first time in 3½ years.

Naomi Osaka jumped 12 places to a career-high No. 7 in the WTA on Monday thanks to her first Grand Slam title.

The runner-up, Serena Williams, is back in the top 20 at No. 16, after being No. 26 before the U.S. Open.

Djokovic's rise from No. 6 thanks to claiming his 14th major championship continues his steady progress in recent months.

After having elbow surgery in February and starting the season 6-6, he fell to No. 22 in May, his first time out of the top 20 since 2006.

But with consecutive major trophies at Wimbledon and Flushing Meadows, where he beat Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets in Sunday's final, Djokovic returns to the top three after being out of that range since June 2017.