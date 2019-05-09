MADRID — Novak Djokovic eased into the Madrid Open quarterfinals by beating Jeremy Chardy 6-1, 7-6 (2) on Thursday.
Djokovic dominated the first set and won the final four points of the tiebreaker in the Magic Box.
He racked up a 13th consecutive win over Chardy, all in straight sets.
The top-ranked Djokovic will next face Marin Cilic, who came from behind to beat Laslo Djere 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Djokovic is seeking his second title of the season, and third in Madrid. He began the year by winning the Australian Open.
