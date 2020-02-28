Want to create a more sustainable, nature-friendly yard but not sure how to start? Metro Blooms, a Twin Cities nonprofit, is offering a series of workshops for do-it-yourselfers in the coming months.

Three workshops, each focused on a different aspect of sustainability, will be offered throughout the metro area from early March through May:

“Resilient Yards” will cover site planning, rain gardens, turf alternatives, trees, pollinator habitat and more. Participants can receive one-on-one design assistance from landscape designers, Master Gardeners and Master Water Stewards.

“Turf Alternatives” will focus specifically on alternatives to conventional turf grass, plants that require less watering and fewer chemicals, with step-by-step instructions for establishing them, plus information about pollinator-friendly lawns.

“Healthy Soils” will help do-it-yourselfers lay the groundwork for healthy soil that helps plants thrive, filters and cleans water and prevents erosion.

Workshop participants also will receive information on Lawns to Legumes, a new state program offering grants and other support to help Minnesota residents create habitat for the endangered rusty patched bumblebee and other at-risk pollinators.

Each workshop costs $15. A workshop schedule is available at bluethumb.org/events/.