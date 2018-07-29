LEXINGTON, Ohio — Five-time race winner Scott Dixon will try to extend his IndyCar Series points lead even though he starts ninth in Sunday's Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. Ohio.
Dixon has a 62-point advantage (464-402) over 2017 points champion Josef Newgarden, who overtook Dixon in the standings last year by winning at Mid-Ohio. Newgarden qualified fourth among the 24 cars on Saturday.
"Fourth is a good start for us, it's not a bad thing," he said. "I'm not going to complain, but we did want to be a little bit higher."
Alexander Rossi, third in the series (394 points), won the pole with a fast lap of 125.677 mph on the 13-turn, 2.258-mile permanent road course. The race covers 90 laps and 202.3 miles.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.