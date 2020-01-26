CHARLESTON, Ill. — George Dixon recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds to carry Eastern Illinois to a 61-59 win over Southeast Missouri on Saturday.
Mack Smith had 19 points and seven rebounds for Eastern Illinois (11-9, 4-4 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Josiah Wallace added 11 points. JaQualis Matlock had eight rebounds and three of the Panthers' season-high 11 blocks.
Alex Caldwell scored a career-high 20 points for the Redhawks (4-17, 0-8), who have now lost eight games in a row. Skyler Hogan added eight rebounds.
Eastern Illinois takes on Murray State on the road on Thursday. Southeast Missouri faces Morehead State on the road on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 17 Maryland scores final 7 points to win at Indiana
Jalen Smith's first-half 3-point flurry helped stake Maryland to a double-digit lead. His ability to fight through Indiana's halftime adjustments kept the 17th-ranked Terrapins close in the second half. And then he finished with a flourish.
Sports
The Latest: 'Chernobyl' wins best score soundtrack Grammy
The Latest on the Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday at Los Angeles' Staples Center (all times local):
Gophers
Jarreau, White pace No. 25 Cougars in 68-49 win over USF
Houston used a balanced attack and did all the little things right on the defensive end in order to win its fourth straight game.
Gophers
Gophers honor legend Burton, but fall to No. 11 Michigan State
The Spartans held the Gophers to 28% shooting and kept them scoreless for the final 2:47 of the game.
Wolves
Ex-NBA star Bryant dies in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players of his generation, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41. A source has confirmed that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna also was killed in the crash.