Minnesota State Mankato (14-0) vs. West Florida (12-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at McKinney, Texas (ESPNU): MSU Mankato is making its second appearance in the NCAA Division II championship game in six seasons. The Mavericks lead Division II in scoring offense (48.0 points per game) and are second in D-II in scoring defense (12.9). The West Florida program, which is in just its fourth year, is making its second appearance in the D-II championship game. The Argonauts are led by redshirt freshman Austin Reed, who is fifth in D-II in passing yards (3,566) and tied for sixth with 34 touchdown passes.

JOEL RIPPEL