– The reopening of the federal government signals the start of three weeks of intense negotiations over border security in an ideologically divided Congress — talks that threaten to leave Republican and Democratic leaders right where they began: at risk of a government shutdown.

The stopgap spending bill President Donald Trump signed into law Friday night gives leaders in both chambers until Feb. 15 to devise a bipartisan resolution to their impasse over the president’s demand for $5.7 billion for a border wall. But whatever they come up with is likely to face obstacles from resurgent liberals in the House and a more conservative Senate.

And Trump is a wild card. The president will have the final word on any deal, and he has already vowed to shut down the government again, or invoke his emergency powers to build a wall, if Congress does not offer a solution he likes.

Nodding to the tight deadline, he acknowledged the difficulties ahead. “Will not be easy to make a deal, both parties very dug in,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “The case for National Security has been greatly enhanced by what has been happening at the Border & through dialogue. We will build the Wall!”

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking.

“I think everybody’s relieved that the government’s getting back open,” said Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. “But I think everyone’s still a little tenuous because we’ve got a sword of Damocles hanging over us three weeks from now to see if we can get things worked out.”

The shutdown, the longest on record, left 800,000 federal employees without pay for 35 days and left lawmakers in both parties feeling scarred and jittery. Tensions were running especially high Friday: Air traffic controllers called in sick, flights were delayed across the Northeast, work slowdowns at the IRS threatened to postpone tax refunds and the FBI director, furious that his agents were working without pay, lashed out.

This coming week, negotiators from the House and the Senate, led by the top Democrats and Republicans on the Appropriations Committees, will begin meeting to hash out a plan to secure the southwestern border. The appropriators have a history of working in a bipartisan way, and there are some areas of agreement.

Democrats and Republicans — including Trump — have both called for border security packages that would include money for new technologies to detect drugs and weapons, more personnel at the border, more immigration judges, infrastructure improvement at ports of entry and humanitarian assistance for migrants.

Trump, for his part, has softened his messaging, conceding in a speech in the Rose Garden on Friday that “we do not need 2,000 miles of concrete wall from sea to shining sea — we never did.” That semantic evolution could provide a face-saving way forward for both the president and Democrats, who have previously supported bills that include money for border fencing, though not a wall.

And Democrats have moved closer to Trump’s $5.7 billion price tag. Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina, the No. 3 House Democrat, told reporters this past week that lawmakers in his party were prepared to spend that much on a border security package that would include what he called a “smart wall,” featuring drones, sensors and more Border Patrol agents.

“This has become a shutdown over semantics,” said Steve Israel, a Democratic former congressman from New York. “This has become Donald Trump’s shutdown over the definition of a wall, and Democrats have succeeded at redefining border security from bricks and mortar to investments in modern technology.”

But the path ahead remains complicated. Trump is desperate to fulfill his 2016 campaign pledge for a “big, beautiful wall” along the southern border — a huge sticking point for Democrats, who see the president in a weakened position now that he has caved to their core demand of reopening the government first and negotiating border security later.

Even so, Trump may have already put forth the broad outlines of a deal, with his proposal to pair money for a barrier with protections for some immigrants in the country illegally. The Senate rejected that plan this past week. Still, if the protections were expansive enough, and included a path to citizenship for the young immigrants known as Dreamers, some centrist Democrats might be persuaded to sign on.

But expanding the border security discussion to include changes to immigration law could open a Pandora’s box, giving conservative Republicans a window to pursue more far-reaching restrictions on legal immigration. One such Republican, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a freshman from Tennessee, said Friday that she intended to continue pushing not only for a “border barrier,” but also for an end to the program that protects Dreamers and an end to family-based migration.

Much will depend on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who solidified her position as a powerful leader of her caucus during the shutdown fight. On Friday, Pelosi ducked questions about whether she could accept any money for a physical barrier, insisting instead that Democrats want a border plan rooted in “evidence-based knowledge about how we best secure our border.”

Pelosi has previously said that a wall would be “immoral” — an utterance that may have backed her into a corner, said Charlie Dent, a moderate Republican who retired from the House last year.

“I hope she can walk that back, because if she meant what she said that walls are immoral, how can she allow a bill to come to the floor that might include some additional money for barriers?” Dent said. As to Trump, Dent said, “The question is: Can the president be a reliable negotiator?”