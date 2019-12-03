COLUMBIA, Mo. — Divers have resumed searching a river in central Missouri for a Chinese woman who has been missing since October.

The latest search of the Lamine River in Cooper County was taking place Tuesday. The Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team said in a Facebook post that it searched the river last week for Mengqi Ji Elledge, of Columbia, but didn't find her.

Police have identified her husband, Joseph Elledge, as a suspect but he isn't charged in her disappearance.

He is jailed on $500,000 bond on charges of child endangerment and abuse. The couple has a 1-year-old daughter. Charging documents say the abuse occurred in February, and the girl's mother wanted to notify the police at the time, but she gave him another chance after he promised he wouldn't do it again.