MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan — Pakistani rescuers have recovered two more bodies of students who fell into a river when an old wooden bridge collapsed in Kashmir, bringing the death toll to seven.
Dozens of students were taking photos from the hanging bridge when it collapsed Sunday. Authorities rescued 14 students, but say seven more are still missing and feared dead.
The students from a medical college in eastern Punjab province were visiting the picnic point of Kundal Shahi, some 75 kilometers (50 miles) north of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India, both of which claim the Himalayan region in its entirety.
