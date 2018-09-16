ORONO, Minn. — Divers have recovered a body from Lake Minnetonka near where a boater was reported missing.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says the body was found Sunday near Big Island. Deputies had been searching that area for a missing boater since Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to a 911 call of a boat circling in the water. When deputies arrived, they found a recreational boat operating with no one aboard.

The sheriff's office is investigating. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office will identify the body and release the cause of death.