NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says divers are searching for two boaters missing since a collision that killed at least one other person on a central Oklahoma lake.

Officials say two other people were injured when two boats collided Saturday night on Lake Thunderbird, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

Investigators say the injured people were in a boat that has been recovered, but that the second boat and two of its occupants have not been found. Authorities haven't said which boat was carrying the person whose body has been retrieved.

Troopers say several divers and boats equipped with sonar searched a large part of the lake on Sunday for any sign of the missing boat and its passengers.

The accident occurred on the lake's eastern side.