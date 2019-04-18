Josh Bratchley, a British diver who helped rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a Thai cave in July, was himself rescued from a Tennessee cave on Wednesday.

When Edd Sorenson, a diver who flew in from Florida for the rescue, arrived at an air pocket of Mill Pond Cave in Jackson County, Tenn., he found Bratchley sitting down, covered head to toe in mud. He looked "like a snowman," if snowmen were made of mud, Sorenson said. "There he was, calm as could be," Sorenson said. "He just said, 'Thank you, thank you. Who are you?' "

By 7 p.m., more than a day after Bratchley entered the cave with four divers, Sorenson emerged with Bratchley, who was in good spirits and refused medical treatment. The other four divers had unsuccessfully tried to rescue Bratchley, who had become separated from a guide line used in low-visibility waters. He had no food or water, but enough oxygen to survive in a fortuitously large air pocket.

"He was awake, alert and oriented," said Derek Woolbright, a spokesman for the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency. "His only request when he got to the surface was that he wanted some pizza."

Much like the Thai rescue, in which the world hoped for the boys' safe return despite seemingly long odds, rescuers feared that this would not end well. The divers believed Bratchley might have been unable to get out of the 55-degree water, which most likely would have led to fatal hypothermia. Sorenson said he could have gotten to the air pocket sooner, but he had first searched nooks and crannies for a body.

Bratchley's group first emerged from the cave at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and realized they had not all come out. After several unsuccessful attempts at rescue, the other divers called 911 around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Woolbright said.

Around 2:30 a.m., Sorenson's phone rang in Marianna, Fla. He quickly packed his diving gear; the Tennessee Highway Patrol greeted him at the airport with a helicopter to take him to the cave.

Though Sorenson brought enough air to get both men out, Bratchley had conserved enough for himself, Sorenson said. The operation lasted about an hour, much faster than Sorenson had expected, he said. Those in need of rescue are often hysterical or panicked, but Bratchley's mental state was "impeccable," leading to a smoother rescue, he said.

Sorenson, a regional coordinator for the International Underwater Cave Rescue and Recovery Team, said rescues are rare; he is called far more often to recover bodies. "Putting people in body bags all the time is no fun," he said. "And when you get to send one home, it's an exceptional feeling."