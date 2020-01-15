HOUSTON — District attorney says Houston-area student mistakenly killed his friend in high school's ROTC room.
National
McCollum proposes permanent mining ban near Boundary Waters
Copper-nickel mining would be permanently banned upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota under a bill U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum introduced on Wednesday.
National
Rep. Kirkpatrick of Arizona seeking treatment for alcoholism
U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona said Wednesday that she's taking time off from her congressional duties to seek treatment for alcohol dependence after a "serious" fall last week.
Movies
Stephen King criticized for comments on diversity
Stephen King says he cares only about "quality," not "diversity" when deciding on awards. Some are asking why he thinks the two must be different.
Variety
Streaming service HBO Max to debut climate change series
HBO Max will debut an anthology series called "The Uninhabitable Earth" featuring fictional stories about what could result from Earth's climate change.
Variety
Student fatally shot at Texas high school; suspect arrested
A 19-year-old student was shot to death Tuesday at a Texas high school, and a suspect was arrested hours later, officials said.