A driver preoccupied with her phone hit and severely injured a Woodbury boy who riding his bike to school Friday morning.

The collision occurred about 7:30 a.m. while the 14-year-old boy was crossing Pioneer Drive at Bailey Ridge near Lake Middle School, Woodbury police spokeswoman Michelle Okada said.

The boy’s injuries were significant but not life threatening, Okada said, and he was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for further evaluation.

The driver, a 24-year-old Stillwater woman, was headed south on Pioneer Drive and “distracted by her phone,” Okada said.

Charges are pending until the extent of the injuries are confirmed, she said.

Police haven’t named either the driver or the victim.

The crosswalk where the boy was hit is marked. He apparently wasn’t wearing a helmet, Okada said.