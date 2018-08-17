LONDON — Authorities say a man dressed as Tinkerbell has been removed from a plane at London's Stansted Airport for disruptive behavior.
Passengers described how police arrived and escorted two men, including one wearing a green dress and fairy wings, off the Ryanair flight to Krakow, Poland before takeoff.
Essex Police said officers were summoned Friday morning because "two men had become disruptive on a plane." The force said "they were co-operative on being asked to leave the aircraft" and weren't arrested.
Ryanair said the incident illustrated why it was calling for curbs on alcohol sales at airports, including a two-drink limit per passenger.
The airline says airports have a duty "to curb excessive drinking and the problems it creates, rather than allowing passengers to drink to excess before their flights."
