Members of an appointed committee advising the city of Minneapolis on a massive redevelopment of the north Minneapolis riverfront asked journalists to stop taking photographs Thursday night, prompting a journalist to leave in protest.

The City Council appointed the committee last year to help guide the redevelopment of the Upper Harbor Terminal. The committee is made up mostly of residents from north and northeast Minneapolis. It has held several meetings over the past year to fine-tune the plan as the city prepares to ask the Legislature for $20 million for the project.

MPR News photographer Evan Frost and MinnPost reporter Jessica Lee said committee members asked them not to take any more photographs or make recordings of the meeting.

“Mpls City Council has appointed members of the community to oversee the Upper Harbor Terminal project, and the advisory committee just requested that journalists not take any photos/recordings of its meetings (despite MN’s open meeting laws),” Lee tweeted Thursday.

The state’s Open Meeting Law says that “with limited exceptions … all meetings of public bodies in Minnesota must be open to the public.”

After an extended discussion, Frost left the meeting. Later, a chairperson of the committee said reporters would be asked to identify themselves and to not take photos of members who didn’t want to be photographed, said Colleen O’Connor Toberman of the nonprofit Friends of the Mississippi River, who was at the meeting.

Committee members raised other concerns near the end of Thursday night’s meeting, O’Connor Toberman said, including lack of diversity within journalism. Most of the advisory committee members are people of color.

“I’m empathetic to these concerns, but it’s an open meeting,” she said.