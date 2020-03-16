MILWAUKEE — One person is dead in a hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee.
Police say a driver ran a red light about 12:30 a.m. Monday and when officers tried to pull him over, he took off.
WTMJ-TV reports police pursued the driver, but ended the chase when they lost sight of him and then came upon the scene of the crash.
A 62-year-old woman who was a longtime police emergency dispatcher for the city was killed. The suspect ran from the scene and is still at large.
