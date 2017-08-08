Walt Disney World has erected a statue honoring the toddler who was killed by an alligator near a resort hotel last year in Central Florida.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the lighthouse statue is a symbol of the Lane Thomas Foundation, which the Graves family started to commemorate their son’s life. The gold and blue statue features a plaque that reads, “Presented to the Lane Thomas Foundation. A beacon of hope. A light of love.” It is placed near where the tragedy happened on June 14, 2016.

Plans to put up a statue were announced in June, one year after 2-year-old Lane Graves was snatched and killed by an alligator while his family was vacationing at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Also Read: Disney Gator Attack: Toddler's Body Recovered

In a statement, the Graves family said, “We find comfort that so many people continue to remember our sweet boy, Lane, and we believe the lighthouse stands as a beacon of hope and support for families in the depths of despair. We will continue to honor Lane and preserve his spirit through the Lane Thomas Foundation.”

Since the attack, Disney World has added alligator warning signs and has put up a fence along the edge of the lagoon.

Also Read: Disney Closes All Resort Beaches After Alligator Attack on Toddler (Updated)

A spokesperson for Disney World has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.