ORLANDO, Fla. — A coalition of unions at Walt Disney World Resorts has filed a federal unfair labor practices complaint accusing the company of holding its promised $1,000 bonuses hostage during contract negotiations.
The Orlando Sentinel reports Walt Disney Co. announced last month it would give a $1,000 bonus to each employee. But the Service Trades Council says in a Monday release that Disney is holding employee bonuses until the union approves a new contract. It says bonuses will expire if "unionized employees do not accept Disney's offer by August 31."
Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger says bonuses are a part of negotiations.
Disney and union members met Monday for the first time since December; Disney pitched the same offer that was rejected last year of a raise of 50 cent per hour or 3 percent.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.