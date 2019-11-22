Disney's much-anticipated streaming service has tacked warnings onto the beginnings of some movies indicating that they might include racist or otherwise offensive elements — a move that some people say begins to address the problem but fails to go far enough.

A message that airs before classic films including "Dumbo" and "Peter Pan" on Disney Plus says that the movie is shown as it originally was made and "may contain outdated cultural depictions."

The decision to attach this message to some animated films was met with both praise from people who viewed it as an accountability measure and criticism from those who thought its wording was dismissive.

"It really feels like a first step," said Michael Baran, a senior partner at the Illinois-based diversity and inclusion consulting firm InQUEST Consulting. "I think that they could be so much more forceful in not only what they are saying, in the warning, but also in what they're doing."

Disney frequently has come under fire for characters that promote racist stereotypes. The crows in "Dumbo," released in 1941, encapsulate stereotypes of African-Americans. One of the birds was named "Jim Crow."

In 1967's "The Jungle Book," critics say the monkeys portray black people as foolish and criminal. The churlish hyenas in "The Lion King," released in 1994, could represent racial minorities who live on the wrong side of the tracks.

Tramp (at left) takes his newfound girlfriend, Lady, to Tony's restaurant for a candlelit, back alley meal in the Walt Disney classic animated movie LADY AND THE TRAMP.

Acknowledging problems

Disney Plus' warning that elements of certain films may be "outdated" is an apolitical way of acknowledging society's cultural dialogue about racism and diversity, and that some movies are bound to be criticized, said Shilpa Davé, a professor of media studies and American studies at the University of Virginia.

"They are accounting for the fact that, 'Yes, this is the company that we once were, but we're moving in a new direction,' " Davé said. "It's a safe way of saying they understand the moment in which their company exists and in which we are in now."

Others have criticized Disney Plus for not being direct about what the content warnings are referring to, especially when compared with language used by Warner Bros. Entertainment before some of its "Looney Tunes" cartoons.

"The cartoons you are about to see are products of their time," the Warner Bros.' disclaimer reads. "They may depict some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that were commonplace in American society. These depictions were wrong then and are wrong today."

Some films that reportedly do not contain warning notices, like "Aladdin," should have them added, Baran said, and the warnings should also apply to films with problematic representations of gender and sexuality.

Representatives for Walt Disney Co. did not respond to a request for comment on why the company decided to add content warnings and how their language was chosen.

Remakes change tone

Producing live-action remakes of classic films — among them, "Dumbo," which was released in theaters earlier this year — has given Disney a chance to revise parts of movies that have been deemed insensitive. In the new live-action remake of "Lady and the Tramp" that debuted on Disney Plus, the siamese cats that depict Asian stereotypes in the original movie are not portrayed as Siamese.

Davé, however, said live-action remakes still evoke the original films and changing the characters cannot fix the original movie's racism.

"Instead, why don't you retell the story from an alternative point of view or create new stories with new people and new animals?" she said.

Some experts have praised Disney for not keeping racist movies off the streaming service or changing them to remove the criticized elements.

"Generally, I tend to shy away from 'Never look at that' because I do worry that never looking at [it] is a way of forgetting," said Gayle Wald, who chairs the American studies department at George Washington University and specializes in race and popular media. "Being confronted with the ugliness is necessary to understanding ourselves as Americans."

An exception was "Song of the South," a 1946 film that takes place on a Southern plantation during the Reconstruction era. The movie has been roundly castigated for glorifying plantations and is not available on Disney Plus.