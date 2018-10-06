The southern point of the Bahamian island of Eleuthera is a postcard-perfect paradise with white-sand beaches, limestone bluffs and turquoise-blue waters.

Disney Cruise Line, part of the Walt Disney Co. entertainment empire, wants to buy 746 acres at the southern end of the 110-mile-long island to develop a cruise port with a pier, shops, a marina, restaurants and walkways through a nearby forest and around salt ponds.

But a local nonprofit group, with the support of Bahamian environmentalists, has put forward a competing plan that it said will create more jobs and keep more tourism revenue on the island, home to about 11,000 residents, with a park developed by the island.

The rival plans have split locals into feuding camps who argue over the best way to combat high unemployment on the long, thin island 50 miles east of Nassau and part of a collection known by Bahamians as the Family Islands.

“I am extremely distressed to hear and feel the animosity in South Eleuthera,” said Sam Duncombe, president of an environmental group ReEarth in the Bahamas. “I have a friend that says this issue has ripped Eleuthera apart.”

In the cruise industry, Florida-based Disney Cruise Line is a relatively small operator, with only four ships compared with Carnival’s 26 ships. It will add three more by 2023.

Disney Cruise Line already operates a private Bahamian island called Castaway Cay — about 60 miles north of Eleuthera — and the new port would help draw return cruise passengers who are looking for new vacation spots to visit.

Already, 40 percent of all Disney cruises visit islands in the Bahamas exclusively.

“We have approached this project with a focus on protecting and sustaining the natural beauty of this historic location, creating quality jobs and economic opportunities for Bahamians, and celebrating the unique culture of the Family Islands,” Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Cruise Line, said in a statement.

Disney has already signed an agreement to purchase the land from a private international developer — estimated by locals to be priced at more than $25 million — but must still get government approval.