FRIENDSHIP, Wis. — State and local authorities are investigating the discovery of some human remains in rural Adams County.
A hunter found the remains in some woods near Friendship on Saturday. Law enforcement officers responded and the remains were confirmed to be human.
WSAW-TV reports the Adams and Dane County Sheriff's Offices and the state Division of Criminal Investigation are among agencies investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Travelers brace for up to 12 inches of snow
Delta Air Lines issued a weather waiver for flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday. That allows customers to make a one-time change without having to pay a change fee.
Local
Discovery of human remains investigated in Adams County
State and local authorities are investigating the discovery of some human remains in rural Adams County.
Local
Travelers brace for up to 12 inches of snow
Delta Air Lines issued a weather waiver for flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday. That allows customers to make a one-time change without having to pay a change fee.
Minneapolis
Nordic office building aspires to be 'the living room of the North Loop'
Most of the amenities at the newly built North Loop development the Nordic are geared to appeal not only to its office tenants but also to neighborhood residents.
East Metro
Small business owners rejoice after St. Paul shopping center reopens
Several immigrant-owned shops are back in business after St. Paul mall is repaired