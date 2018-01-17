A girl was found dead in a small northern Minnesota community, and authorities said Wednesday that they are treating her death as a crime.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified shortly after 8 a.m. Friday of the body being discovered in Cass Lake, a town of roughly 750 people located within the boundaries of the Leech Lake Indian Reservation.
Autopsy results are pending, but the Sheriff’s Office did rule out suicide as a cause.
The Sheriff’s Office is withholding many details about the death, including the girl’s identity, her age, specifics about where her body was found and why her death is being investigated as a crime.
Tribal police are assisting with the investigation.
